President focuses on Ukraine during Easter speech

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke from the northern city of Xanthi on Easter Sunday and focused on the hopeful message of the Resurrection, a promise of peace and prosperity, and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Resurrection is the defeat of darkness, an opening our hearts to our fellow humans,” she said, adding that her hope is that this Easter can signal “the renewal of our hopes for peace and prosperity and above all the end of the war, that has tested the people in Ukraine.”

