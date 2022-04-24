NEWS

11 arrested over illegal fireworks

[INTIME]

Police say they arrested 11 persons and detained a further eight for trying to use dangerous fireworks in several places in the Attica region.

The 11 have been charged with arson, attempt at setting off explosives, building and possessing combustible material, attempt to inflict grievous bodily injury on a police officer, violence against agents, disturbance of the peace, violation of the laws on fireworks and property damage.

The arrests were made while patrolling churches celebrating Christ’s Resurrection late Saturday night.

Police also say they have impounded 17 improvised explosive devices, 27 firebombs (Molotov cocktails), 103 fireworks, 18 firecrackers, 5 butane canisters and 2 gasoline cans.

[AMNA]

