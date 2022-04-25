NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 8,413 new cases, 66 deaths over 2 days

Greek health authorities announced that there were 8,413 confirmed new coronavirus cases and 66 deaths over the 48-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday.

No pandemic statistics had been released Easter Sunday.

There are also 279 people on ventilators in intensive care units Monday afternoon, slightly up from 277 Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,285,970 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, of which 121,272 are re-infections, and 28,933 deaths.

