School classes restart on May 3

Primary and secondary schools will reopen on May 3, after a break for Greek Orthodox Easter holidays, leading to the end of the school year and the start of exam periods extending into June.

For general and technical upper high schools (grades 10-12), the last day of school is May 20. End-of-year examinations will be held from May 23 to June 15. For the graduating class, final examinations are tied to the entrance requirements for university or technical schools.

Lower high schools (grades 7-9) will hold their last classes on May 30. End-of-year examinations will be held from June 1 to 15. Kindergartens and primary schools will have their last classes on June 15.

This year, changes include the introduction of standard examinations (Greek PISA) in the last year of primary school (grade 6) and the last grade of lower high school (grade 9) to determine the level of proficiency in Greek language and math. Following the OECD’s international assessment program, the Greek PISA exams are obligatory, but results will be collected anonymously and will not be incorporated in students’ academic records.

At university admission level, this is the first year that university departments – as opposed to the Ministry of Education – are responsible for setting the minimum combined grade requirements (academic record and final school exams) for entry to universities and their departments.

On their return to school on May 3, students are expected to wear masks but will not be required to take and register a self-test any more, as checks in schools will focus on students with Covid-19 symptoms.

If a child tests positive, all classmates will be required to provide two self-tests (first and fourth day after the diagnosis). The infected child may return to school after a minimum of 24 hours have passed since its fever has ceased.

[AMNA]