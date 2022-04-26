NEWS

Anarchists, students protest police presence outside Thessaloniki university 

[GRTimes.gr]

Anarchists and student groups gathered outside the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki to protest the presence of riot police called in to protect work to transform a section of the building into a library.

The hall had been the location of an unauthorized “hangout” for more than 30 years and was dismantled in late December by police.

Students have taken issue with the presence of the police on campus, saying that it is a violation of a university asylum law designed to protect academic freedoms by preventing authorities from intervening on campuses.

