Burst water pipe damages parts of Crete University toxicology lab

[neakriti.gr]

Areas of the Laboratory of Toxicology and Criminological Chemistry of the Medical School at the University of Crete suffered damage due to water from a broken pipe, a local news website reported on Tuesday.

Water from a water pipe broke on the roof of the laboratory caused extensive damage to equipment as well as medical samples from the PAGNI hospital which are analysed at the university.

The damage was discovered by lab employees who returned from the Orthodox Easter holidays last week, during which the laboratory had remained closed.

According to neakriti.gr, the deputy administrator of PAGNI visited the lab to determine the extent of the damage. 

