NEWS

Man injured in Igoumenitsa crash

Man injured in Igoumenitsa crash
File photo.

A man was injured in Igoumenitsa in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a car driven by a 39-year-old woman collided with a motorcycle.

There were two 18-year-old men on the motorcycle, with the passenger falling off and injuring himself as a result of the crash.

The man was rushed by the ambulance service to the local primary healthcare center before being moved to hospitals in Filiates and, finally, Ioannina.

The Igoumenitsa Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

Accident
READ MORE
Burst water pipe damages parts of Crete University toxicology lab
NEWS

Burst water pipe damages parts of Crete University toxicology lab

Worker dies after falling from 5 meters at Cretan hotel
NEWS

Worker dies after falling from 5 meters at Cretan hotel

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked cars in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked cars in Thessaloniki

Athlete seriously injured in Kavala motocross event 
NEWS

Athlete seriously injured in Kavala motocross event 

Car careens into lighting shop in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Car careens into lighting shop in Thessaloniki

Girl injured in ferry accident on Aegina
NEWS

Girl injured in ferry accident on Aegina