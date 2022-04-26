Man injured in Igoumenitsa crash

A man was injured in Igoumenitsa in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a car driven by a 39-year-old woman collided with a motorcycle.

There were two 18-year-old men on the motorcycle, with the passenger falling off and injuring himself as a result of the crash.

The man was rushed by the ambulance service to the local primary healthcare center before being moved to hospitals in Filiates and, finally, Ioannina.

The Igoumenitsa Coast Guard is investigating the incident.