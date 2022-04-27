Panagiotoulos: EU security ‘undermined’

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotoulos reiterated Greece’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it a blatant violation of international law that undermines European security and the foundations of the international legal order.

Speaking at Ramstein Air Base in Germany at a meeting of defense ministers from 40 countries, organized at the initiative of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Panagiotopoulos stressed that Greece adopted, from the first moment, a clear and unequivocal stance against the invasion and the Russian revisionism. Athens, he said, sided with its partners and allies regarding the decision to impose sanctions and their full implementation, despite the heavy economic price involved.

The meeting discussed developments in Ukraine after the Russian invasion and the need for immediate assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The head of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, also participated in the meeting.