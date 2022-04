A pair of Turkish F-16 flew conducted unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean on Wednesday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

A total of 11 overflights took place between 10.18 a.m. and 10.43 a.m. The fighter jets flew over Arkioi, Lips, Agathonissi, Samos, Fournoi and Oinousses.

The military aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.