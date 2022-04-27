NEWS

Greece condemns Turkey’s conviction of Osman Kavala

Greece condemns Turkey’s conviction of Osman Kavala
[AP]

Greece has condemned Turkey’s decision to convict activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life imprisonment. 

Kavala was on Monday jailed for life without parole after he was convicted by an Istanbul court of trying to overthrow Turkey’s government by financing protests. Europe’s top court and several Western governments have denounced the case against him as being politically motivated.

In a statement posted by the Foreign Ministry on Twitter on Wednesday, Athens called for Kavala’s immediate release, adding that the “decision stands in stark contrast with the international obligations Turkey has assumed.” 

“Respect for rule of law, fundamental freedoms and human rights constitute a fundamental obligation for countries aspiring to join the European Union, including Turkey,” the ministry said.

Turkey Justice Diplomacy
READ MORE
EU, US reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away
NEWS

EU, US reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away

Greece to help Bulgaria after Russia cuts gas supply
NEWS

Greece to help Bulgaria after Russia cuts gas supply

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, sources say
NEWS

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, sources say

Dendias notes ‘dangers of nuclear energy’ on anniversary of Chernobyl disaster
NEWS

Dendias notes ‘dangers of nuclear energy’ on anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

Erdogan reacts again to Biden’s mention of Armenian genocide
ARMENIAN GENOCIDE

Erdogan reacts again to Biden’s mention of Armenian genocide

EU and India launch trade and technology partnership
NEWS

EU and India launch trade and technology partnership