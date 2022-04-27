Greece files demarche over Turkish F-16 violations

Greece filed a demarche to the Turkish ambassador in Athens on Wednesday morning over repeated violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets, which also flew over residential areas.

The demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador by Foreign Affairs Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris, following the directions of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the ministry said in a statement.

“These actions are a violation of Greek sovereignty and an unacceptable provocation, and contravene fundamental principles of international law,” Demiris said. ” Besides being illegal and provocative, he said, they endanger international air traffic, entirely contravene the principles of good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey, and undermine efforts to establish a climate of trust.”

Turkish F-16s flew in pairs at least four times, from 10.18 a.m. to 12.24 p.m. over islands of the eastern Aegean.

