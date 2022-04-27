NEWS

Greece files demarche over Turkish F-16 violations

Greece files demarche over Turkish F-16 violations
[Intime News]

Greece filed a demarche to the Turkish ambassador in Athens on Wednesday morning over repeated violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets, which also flew over residential areas.

The demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador by Foreign Affairs Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris, following the directions of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the ministry said in a statement.

“These actions are a violation of Greek sovereignty and an unacceptable provocation, and contravene fundamental principles of international law,” Demiris said. ” Besides being illegal and provocative, he said, they endanger international air traffic, entirely contravene the principles of good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey, and undermine efforts to establish a climate of trust.”

Turkish F-16s flew in pairs at least four times, from 10.18 a.m. to 12.24 p.m. over islands of the eastern Aegean.
 

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
Greece condemns Turkey’s conviction of Osman Kavala
NEWS

Greece condemns Turkey’s conviction of Osman Kavala

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, sources say
NEWS

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, sources say

Erdogan reacts again to Biden’s mention of Armenian genocide
ARMENIAN GENOCIDE

Erdogan reacts again to Biden’s mention of Armenian genocide

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Mariupol evacuations
NEWS

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Mariupol evacuations

Two Turkish nationals glide their way into Greece
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals glide their way into Greece

Russia complained to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine
NEWS

Russia complained to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine