NEWS

Greece to make next payment to Gazprom end May, gas supplies secured

Greece to make next payment to Gazprom end May, gas supplies secured
[Prime Minister's Office]

Greece’s energy supplies are secured and the country will make the next payment to Russian gas producer Gazprom at the end of May, the office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

The next payment to Gazprom will take place “in the last ten days of May”, Mitsotakis’ office said in a statement.

The conservative premier earlier on Wednesday chaired a meeting with energy sector representatives to discuss the impact of Gazprom’s decision on Greece’s gas supply.

[Reuters]

 

Energy Russia
READ MORE
PM calls emergency meeting as Russia cuts off gas to Poland, Bulgaria
NEWS

PM calls emergency meeting as Russia cuts off gas to Poland, Bulgaria

EU aims to end use of Russian oil, gas by 2027, Gentiloni tells newspaper
NEWS

EU aims to end use of Russian oil, gas by 2027, Gentiloni tells newspaper

Borrell: Not enough support for total embargo on Russian oil, gas
NEWS

Borrell: Not enough support for total embargo on Russian oil, gas

Pyatt: Greece prepared early for move away from Russian gas
NEWS

Pyatt: Greece prepared early for move away from Russian gas

EU agrees on Russia sanctions so far, but energy divides
NEWS

EU agrees on Russia sanctions so far, but energy divides

Greece sees no disruption in gas flows, says minister
NEWS

Greece sees no disruption in gas flows, says minister