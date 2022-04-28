NEWS

Suspect identified in killing of 71-year-old in Thessaloniki

Greek police has identified a man believed to be involved in the murder of a 71-year-old man in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in April last year.

The suspect, a 50-year-old, is known to the authorities over a case of an illegal transportation of migrants. 

The police investigation showed that the victim and the suspect knew each other and had met at the former’s apartment on April 5 to take drugs. At some point the two quarrelled over an unknown issue and the suspect stabbed the victim repeatedly. 

Relatives found the body of the 71-year-old 13 days later. 

Officers found cocaine residues at the crime scene, as well as a fake passport with a photo of the suspect, which he used in his daily life.

The 50-year-old is facing charges for manslaughter, forgery, illegal possession of weapons and illegal use of weapons and violation of laws on drugs.

