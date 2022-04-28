NEWS

Athens expected to freeze CBMs after barrage of Turkish overflights

File photo.

Greece is expected to freeze plans for a next round of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) with Turkey at the level of defence ministries, following a barrage of Turkish overflights in the eastern Aegean, Kathimerini understands.

The talks are postponed for the future, government sources said.

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Wednesday lodged a strongly worded protest with the Turkish ambassador in Athens after an escalation of overflights. 

Despite an informal agreement for a moratorium after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ankara persisted with continuous overflights in the Aegean throughout the Easter period. 

The same trend continued this week, with violations on Wednesday above Arkoi, Lipsoi, Oinousses, Farmakonisi and Samos, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) announced.

