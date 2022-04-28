NEWS

Masks indoors may remain mandatory, Plevris says

Pedestrians, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk at Monastiraki square, Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 [Michael Varaklas/AP]

Ηealth Minister Thanos Plevris left open the possibility that the use of a mask indoors will remain mandatory in May, in an interview with Skai TV on Thursday.

“We do not know (when the mask will not be mandatory). It is possible that the measure of wearing masks indoors might not be lifted, because the mask is a mild measure. What we suggest is that masks indoors will continue in May and then, based on the epidemiological picture in the country, decisions will be taken for June,” he explained.

Plevris also spoke about the relaxation of the measures from May 1 to August 31, noting that it will be determined with specific protocols following the recommendations of the experts’ committee, which is meeting on Thursday.

[AMNA]

Coronavirus
