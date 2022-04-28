Greece lodges new demarche over Turkish fighter jet incursions

The Greek Foreign Ministry filed a new protest with the Turkish ambassador in Athens regarding the unprecedented number of violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets and their flights over several islands, including residential areas, which took place over one day.

In the demarche, Foreign Affairs Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris noted that “the continuing Turkish provocative and illegal behavior, which violates Greek sovereignty, is completely condemnable and unacceptable.”

“Apart from the obvious fact that it is a blatant violation of international law,” he added that “these actions create a climate of particular tension in the relations between the two countries with the unilateral responsibility of Turkey, which contradicts the efforts to improve this climate.”