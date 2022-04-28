Port worker injured in Keratsini container zone 

A 38-year-old dock worker was injured on Thursday morning during work on a container ship on pier 3 of the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT) in Keratsini.

The incident occurred when, under unclear circumstances, the man fell from a height on the ship’s deck while loading and unloading containers.

He was transferred, conscious, to a private clinic where he is being treated for unspecified injuries.

Keratsini’s port department is investigating the incident.