NEWS

Covid Pass to be suspended on May 1

Covid Pass to be suspended on May 1
[InTime News]

The scientific committee advising the government on the course of the pandemic convened on Thursday and greenlit the suspension of Greece’s Covid Pass program from May 1, allowing free entry into Greece for without the display of an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Other approved measures include increasing capacity to 100%, the reduction of required rapid tests for unvaccinated employees, including teachers, to one per week (with the exception of those employed by hospitals and those who work with the elderly who will still need two).

Coronavirus
READ MORE
New Covid-19 cases on the rise
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases on the rise

Masks indoors may remain mandatory, Plevris says
NEWS

Masks indoors may remain mandatory, Plevris says

New cases of Covid-19 jump to 11,487
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 jump to 11,487

Covid-19 metrics remain low
NEWS

Covid-19 metrics remain low

School classes restart on May 3
NEWS

School classes restart on May 3

Pandemic: A calm summer and fall surge
NEWS

Pandemic: A calm summer and fall surge