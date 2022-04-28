Covid Pass to be suspended on May 1

The scientific committee advising the government on the course of the pandemic convened on Thursday and greenlit the suspension of Greece’s Covid Pass program from May 1, allowing free entry into Greece for without the display of an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Other approved measures include increasing capacity to 100%, the reduction of required rapid tests for unvaccinated employees, including teachers, to one per week (with the exception of those employed by hospitals and those who work with the elderly who will still need two).