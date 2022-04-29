Parents shouldn’t fret over hepatitis, minister says

Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga sought to reassure parents on Thursday over the issue of acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology, which has caused global concern.

“Parents should not worry as the cases we have internationally are not related to each other, which is quite reassuring,” she said.

Gaga noted that for this reason parents should not worry about their children going out and playing with other children.

She recommended to parents that they see to it that their children wash their hands well, especially before eating.

What’s more, she advised that parents monitor the urine of their children and if there is any change of color they must inform their family doctor.

She said relevant instructions have been given to all pediatricians and if any measure is needed, the Health Ministry will take a look at it, although she predicted that it will not be needed.