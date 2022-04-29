Turkey says Greek jets violating Turkish airspace

Turkey accused Greece of instigating tensions again Friday, with security sources saying that Greek fighter jets had violated its airspace 30 times in the past three days.

According to the same sources, Turkey registered 22 overflights by Greek fighter jets on Thursday.

Turkish radars had tracked the flight routes of the Greek military aircraft, the sources said, adding that the Turkish Air Force responded and chased off the Greek jets.

“The side which tries to raise tensions in the Aegean is Greece. The radar recordings refute Greece’s claims, which try to portray Turkey as the aggressor. Greece is the one to initiate the violations and to display aggressive behavior,” the sources said, adding that Turkey will “continue to protect its security and rights.”