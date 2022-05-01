NEWS

Greece attempts return to normalcy after two years

Greece attempts return to normalcy after two years
People enjoy a sunny spring day on the beach, at the Athens southern coastal suburb of Paleo Faliro, April 14. [AP]

After two years of the pandemic and unprecedented restrictive measures, Greece is returning to normal on Sunday. 

The separation of vaccinated and unvaccinated people for access to places and activities will be virtually abolished, as no vaccination, disease recovery or negative coronavirus test certificates will be required to visit retail stores, restaurants, cinemas, theaters etc. The only exception is one – instead of two – rapid tests per week for unvaccinated workers and wearing masks indoors for at least another month. 

However, experts have warned against complacency, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups.

“Conditions now favor the lifting of measures. A large part of the population is immunized,” said Charalambos Gogos, professor of pathology at the Medical School of the University of Patras, who also noted, however, the importance of individual responsibility.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Covid: 6,497 new cases, 35 deaths, 239 intubated
NEWS

Covid: 6,497 new cases, 35 deaths, 239 intubated

No more vaccination certs for indoor places from May 1 but masks to remain
NEWS

No more vaccination certs for indoor places from May 1 but masks to remain

Covid: 7,463 new cases, 34 deaths, 244 intubated
NEWS

Covid: 7,463 new cases, 34 deaths, 244 intubated

Covid Pass to be suspended on May 1
NEWS

Covid Pass to be suspended on May 1

New Covid-19 cases on the rise
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases on the rise

Masks indoors may remain mandatory, Plevris says
NEWS

Masks indoors may remain mandatory, Plevris says