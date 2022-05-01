Greece attempts return to normalcy after two years

People enjoy a sunny spring day on the beach, at the Athens southern coastal suburb of Paleo Faliro, April 14. [AP]

After two years of the pandemic and unprecedented restrictive measures, Greece is returning to normal on Sunday.

The separation of vaccinated and unvaccinated people for access to places and activities will be virtually abolished, as no vaccination, disease recovery or negative coronavirus test certificates will be required to visit retail stores, restaurants, cinemas, theaters etc. The only exception is one – instead of two – rapid tests per week for unvaccinated workers and wearing masks indoors for at least another month.

However, experts have warned against complacency, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups.

“Conditions now favor the lifting of measures. A large part of the population is immunized,” said Charalambos Gogos, professor of pathology at the Medical School of the University of Patras, who also noted, however, the importance of individual responsibility.