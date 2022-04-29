NEWS

Some Athens transport workers to strike on May Day

Some Athens transport workers to strike on May Day

Athens metro and tram will operate as normal on May Day on Sunday but buses and trolleybuses will only run between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., it was announced on Friday.

Most train services will not be running as railway workers will mark the day with a 24-hour strike. According to rail operator TRAINOSE, only minimal services can be expected on all train services, including Athens suburban rail schedules.

On Monday, May 2, the Athens metro and tram will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Transport Strike
READ MORE
Much of Athens public transport set to grind to halt Wednesday
NEWS

Much of Athens public transport set to grind to halt Wednesday

Work stoppages on trams Wednesday
NEWS

Work stoppages on trams Wednesday

Athens Ring traffic measure suspended Thursday due to transport strike
NEWS

Athens Ring traffic measure suspended Thursday due to transport strike

No extension to seamen’s strike
NEWS

No extension to seamen’s strike

No ferries for 48 hours from Wednesday
NEWS

No ferries for 48 hours from Wednesday

Athens tram drivers to walk off job
NEWS

Athens tram drivers to walk off job