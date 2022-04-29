Some Athens transport workers to strike on May Day

Athens metro and tram will operate as normal on May Day on Sunday but buses and trolleybuses will only run between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., it was announced on Friday.

Most train services will not be running as railway workers will mark the day with a 24-hour strike. According to rail operator TRAINOSE, only minimal services can be expected on all train services, including Athens suburban rail schedules.

On Monday, May 2, the Athens metro and tram will operate on a Sunday schedule.