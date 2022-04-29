Mitsotakis: Polls at end of gov’t term

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged his ministers to show greater commitment to their work during a cabinet meeting on Friday, reiterating that the elections will take place at the end of the government’s four-year term.

“I have said many times that we will exhaust the four years. This means that the time horizon of the government project is 12 months,” he said.

“It has come to my notice that some people may not believe that this is exactly my intention,” he added, saying that if any of the ministers think they need more time to prepare for the election, “do not hesitate to tell me.”

“I can relieve you of your duties, so that you can devote yourself exclusively to the preparation of the elections,” Mitsotakis said, stressing that “we have a year ahead of us, we have to face great difficulties, great challenges.”