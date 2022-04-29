Covid: 7,463 new cases, 34 deaths, 244 intubated

Health authorities announced 7,463 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Friday, a slight decline on Thursday’s figure of 7,580.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 34 deaths, down 48 on the previous day.

There were 244 patients on ventilators, down 16 on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 52.9% are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,317,425 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,114 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.5% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.