Transport service cutbacks on May 1

On Sunday May 1, the Athens Metro and tram will operate as usual, but buses and trolley buses will start earlier and stop earlier in commemoration of Labor Day and there will be very few trains scheduled.

Specifically, buses and trolley buses will leave their depots at 9 a.m. Sunday and be back at 9 p.m. Expect full service to be available an hour after they leave the depots and start to gradually shut down an hour before they return.

There will be only two trains scheduled from Athens to Thessaloniki and another two in the opposite direction. Athens airport and regional services will also be severely curtailed. For more information, see www.trainose.gr

