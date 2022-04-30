NEWS

Turkish embassy reacts to Pyatt interview

The Turkish Embassy in Athens indirectly accused outgoing US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt of “going native” in a tweet posted Saturday.

“One of the unfortunate sins in the practice of diplomacy is called ‘going native.’ It happens when you forget your own country’s positions and assume those of your hosts,” the embassy account tweeted.

The tweet is widely believed to be in response to Kathimerini’s interview with Pyatt.

