Firefighting season to start with ban on risky activities

Ahead of the start of the firefighting season, which runs from May 1 to October 31, the fire service has reminded the public that any kind of incineration or fires outdoors is banned for the next five months.

Calling on the public to “avoid any outdoor activity that could cause a fire,” the fire service also encourages people to consult with their local fire officers on preventive measures they can take, particularly in rural areas. That information is also available online at www.fireservice.gr and on the service’s social media accounts.

New legislation allows the authorities to ban access and traffic to Natura areas, forest ecosystems, parks and groves anywhere in the country in the case of a high risk of fire (category 3). In previous years, banning access was only allowed in categories 4 (very high) and 5 (alarm status).

