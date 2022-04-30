Covid: 6,497 new cases, 35 deaths, 239 intubated

Health authorities announced 6,497 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Saturday, down on Friday’s figure of 7,463.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 35 deaths, one more than on the previous day.

There were 239 patients on ventilators, down 5 on Friday. Of the total intubated, 51.05% are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,323,922 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,153 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.5% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.