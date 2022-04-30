NEWS

Covid: 6,497 new cases, 35 deaths, 239 intubated

Covid: 6,497 new cases, 35 deaths, 239 intubated
[Attila Balazs/ MTI via AP]

Health authorities announced 6,497 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Saturday, down on Friday’s figure of 7,463.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 35 deaths, one more than on the previous day.

There were 239 patients on ventilators, down 5 on Friday. Of the total intubated, 51.05% are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,323,922 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,153 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.5% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
No more vaccination certs for indoor places from May 1 but masks to remain
NEWS

No more vaccination certs for indoor places from May 1 but masks to remain

Covid: 7,463 new cases, 34 deaths, 244 intubated
NEWS

Covid: 7,463 new cases, 34 deaths, 244 intubated

Covid Pass to be suspended on May 1
NEWS

Covid Pass to be suspended on May 1

New Covid-19 cases on the rise
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases on the rise

Masks indoors may remain mandatory, Plevris says
NEWS

Masks indoors may remain mandatory, Plevris says

New cases of Covid-19 jump to 11,487
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 jump to 11,487