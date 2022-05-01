Hepatitis case identified on Crete

A 14-month-old baby in Heraklion, Crete was diagnosed with hepatitis on Sunday and investigations are ongoing to determine whether it is related to the international increase of hepatitis cases reported in young children. The young boy had also been diagnosed with Covid-19 a few months ago.

The child is under close observation by doctors, who are constantly checking his transaminase levels to establish whether he will have to be admitted to the Infectious Diseases Ward.

However, doctors are also investigating whether the child’s liver inflammation could be related to his previous diagnosis of Covid-19, and not related to reported international cases.