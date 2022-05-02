Belgian royal couple visit Greece

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will be paying a three-day official visit to Greece at the invitation of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The Belgian royal couple will be accompanied by sizeable delegation of ministers, rectors and businessmen.

The visit will begin on Monday with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament. The King and Queen will then be received by Sakellaropoulou and her partner. The meeting between the Belgian sovereigns and the presidential couple will include a decoration ceremony and a private meeting.

The Belgian royal couple will then be received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-​Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion. A traditional state dinner, hosted by the President in honor of the King and Queen, will take place in the evening.

On Tuesday, the royal couple will visit the ANTAMA social cooperative enterprise, the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounio, the archaeological site of Thorikos in Lavrio in southeast Attica, and the Acropolis Museum.

On Wednesday, the royal couple will visit the Revithoussa LNG terminal off Athens.