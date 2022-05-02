Bahceli: Zelenskyy would be better off trusting Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist ally has criticized Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of failing to acknowledge his country’s efforts to end the war with Russia.

In comments made in the wake of Zelenskyy’s interview with Kathimerini, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said that the Ukrainian leader “ought to show great respect for the Turkish nation, the Turkish government and the Turkish Republic,” stressing Ankara’s efforts to mediate in peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

“The only country which tries to settle the war [in Ukraine]… is Turkey. Our president is trying to achieve this by making contacts with 40 leaders and it seems like he will succeed soon,” Bahceli said.

“Zelenskyy would be better off trusting the Turkish nation more than Greece,” he said.