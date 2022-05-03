Ukrainian refugee flows ebb in recent weeks

Arrivals in Greece of Ukrainian refugees have been on the wane in recent weeks, as the number fell from 4,655 in the second week of March to only 500 last week. Overall, from February 23 to April 27, 23,058 displaced people entered Greece from Ukraine.

However, it is likely that many of them have already gone on to other European countries. Minors make up a third (6,373) of the displaced people, while most arrivals are women with children.

Refugees prefer the houses of relatives and friends, but also the structures that offer child protection, and not the hostels in Sintiki and Elefsina owned by the Migration Ministry.

By April 27, 12,817 Ukrainian citizens had applied electronically for a year-long temporary protection permit. This is a special residence permit for Ukrainians seeking refuge due to the war. So far, 8,143 licenses have already been issued, of which 5,775 concern women and 2,368 men.