Convicted Kostopoulos killers given 10-year sentence

The two men found guilty of causing fatal bodily harm were each given a 10-year jail sentence, the maximum foreseen penalty for the crime. The 77-year-old jewelry store owner will serve his sentence under home arrest due to his advanced age, while the 59-year-old real estate office owner is expected to be transferred to a detention facility.

The court did not recognize any of the defenses or mitigating circumstances brought forth by the defence. The defense also asked the prosecutor to suspend the sentence, something that was rejected.