Playground checks ordered

In the wake of an accident on Sunday that led tο injury of an 8-year-old, the Municipal Authority of Thessaloniki has ordered sweeping inspections of all the playgrounds located within its administrative boundaries.

The little girl severed her finger while playing on a slide.

The 62-year-old head of the Construction and Maintenance Department for Thessaloniki’s Municipal Buildings was arrested on Monday over the incident.

The inspections will be conducted both by crews from the Municipality of Thessaloniki, but also by a company that specializes in certification inspections and quality assurance in playgrounds.