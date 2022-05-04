Worker badly injured in northern Greece factory blast

A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering extensive burns in a blast that took place while he was working at a lumber mill in Grevena, northern Greece.

The unnamed worker is reportedly in critical condition at the Papanikolaou Hospital’s burn unit in the port city of Thessaloniki, where he was transferred after doctors at the local medical center in Grevena ascertained the seriousness of his injuries.

The causes of the blast, which occurred at around 3 p.m. and was so powerful that it was reportedly felt at a distance of some 20 kilometers from the factory, are being investigated.