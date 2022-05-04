NEWS

Worker badly injured in northern Greece factory blast

Worker badly injured in northern Greece factory blast

A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering extensive burns in a blast that took place while he was working at a lumber mill in Grevena, northern Greece.

The unnamed worker is reportedly in critical condition at the Papanikolaou Hospital’s burn unit in the port city of Thessaloniki, where he was transferred after doctors at the local medical center in Grevena ascertained the seriousness of his injuries.

The causes of the blast, which occurred at around 3 p.m. and was so powerful that it was reportedly felt at a distance of some 20 kilometers from the factory, are being investigated.

Accident
READ MORE
Crete farmer killed in tractor accident
NEWS

Crete farmer killed in tractor accident

Motorway crash in Athens
NEWS

Motorway crash in Athens

Salamina car in 20-meter drop
NEWS

Salamina car in 20-meter drop

Investigation into death of man (66) in Piraeus port
NEWS

Investigation into death of man (66) in Piraeus port

Thessaloniki man crashes into bus
NEWS

Thessaloniki man crashes into bus

Port worker injured in Keratsini container zone 
NEWS

Port worker injured in Keratsini container zone 