NEWS

Cyprus holds British man in traffic death of Swedish tourist

Cyprus holds British man in traffic death of Swedish tourist
[AP]

Cyprus police detained a 25-year-old British citizen Thursday on suspicion of driving a dune buggy that struck and killed a Swedish tourist at a crosswalk in the popular resort town of Ayia Napa.

A Cyprus court ordered that the man, who hasn’t been named in line with police rules, remain in custody for six days until investigators are ready to bring charges against him in the death of 46-year-old Camilla Christina Pamdahl.

Police said the accident occurred early Wednesday evening as Pamdahl attempted to traverse a crosswalk along Ayia Napa’s busy main thoroughfare. The suspect fled the scene of the accident on foot. Police tracked him down and arrested him.

Authorities say a test showed the suspect’s blood alcohol level to be nearly five times the limit and a preliminary drug test indicated he was also under the influence of narcotics.

State broadcaster CyBC reported that Pamdahl was vacationing with her 6-year-old daughter in Ayia Napa. The child has been placed under the care of Cyprus’ Welfare Department. [AP]

Crime Cyprus UK
READ MORE
Cyprus high court quashes UK woman’s ‘fake rape’ conviction
NEWS

Cyprus high court quashes UK woman’s ‘fake rape’ conviction

Cyprus police arrest man with knife, say unrelated to Pope visit
NEWS

Cyprus police arrest man with knife, say unrelated to Pope visit

Cyprus pledges to protect schools after bomb attack
NEWS

Cyprus pledges to protect schools after bomb attack

Cyprus to try Azeri ‘hitman’ allegedly targeting Israelis
NEWS

Cyprus to try Azeri ‘hitman’ allegedly targeting Israelis

Labor exploitation case filed in Nicosia court
NEWS

Labor exploitation case filed in Nicosia court

Cyprus: Probe into police in serial killer case dropped
NEWS

Cyprus: Probe into police in serial killer case dropped