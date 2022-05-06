Center-left alliance to decide on new name

A vote to determine the new name of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance will be held on Sunday.

Party members must choose between “Movement for Change” and “PASOK – Movement for Change.” The latter is accompanied by the once-dominant socialists’ trademark rising green sun emblem.

Founded by the late Andreas Papandreou in 1974 as a radical Marxist-inspired party, PASOK – the acronym for Panhellenic Socialist Movement – merged into KINAL in 2018 under the leadership of Fofi Gennimata, who died in October last year.

MEP Nikos Androulakis was elected new KINAL leader in December. The party’s third congress will take place in May 20-22.