New trains to take to the tracks on May 15

After months of delays, a much-touted new train brought to Greece from Italy will finally take to the tracks on May 15 on the Athens-Thessaloniki route, rail operator TrainOSE announced on Friday.

The company said the journey with the ETR 470 will take 3 hours and 58 minutes, which includes a stop at Larissa. Current journey times on the route take between 3 hours and 57 minutes and 4 hours and 23 minutes, according to TrainOSE’s existing timetable.

The ETR 470 trains are not part of the “silver arrow” family of trains that can achieve even greater speeds.

The ETR 470 trains have nine carriages: a restaurant and bar, three first-class carriages and four economy-class cars.

Each train can carry over 600 passengers.

The first morning service with the ETR 470 train will depart from Athens at 07:22 with a stopover in Larissa at 09:58 and arrive in Thessaloniki at 11:20. The next ETR 470 service from Athens will depart at 17:22, stop at Larissa at 18:08 and reach Thessaloniki at 21:21.

In the other direction, the first morning route of the ETR 470 train will departs Thessaloniki at 07:08 with a stopover in Larissa at 08:09 and arrive in Athens at 11:03. The next ETR 470 service will depart from Thessaloniki at 17:08, stop at Larissa at 18:08 and arrive at Athens Station at 21:04.

To mark the launch of the new trains, TrainOSE is offering a 20% discount for 20 days on those services.