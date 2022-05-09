NEWS

Legendary Greek porn actor Kostas Gousgounis dies, aged 92

The death has been announced of legendary 1970s and 1980s Greek pornographic actor Kostas Gousgounis, at the age of 92.

Gousgounis passed away on Friday at an Athens hospital after suffering a heart attack a few days previously, a friend announced on Facebook.

His burial took place on Monday in Artemida, in eastern Attika.

He appeared in films such as Sex: 13 Beaufort (1971), The Pervert (1975), Peeping Tom (1984), Nikolas Triantafyllidis’ award-winning Radio Moscow (1995), The Overcoat (1997) and Black Milk (1999).

Gousgounis, who was born in Larissa on March 21, 1931, started out as a photographer. After setting up a studio in Athens, he began acting in adult films.

