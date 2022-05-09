NEWS

Presidential Mansion lit up in Ukraine flag colors on Europe Day

The Presidential Mansion in Athens was lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Monday to mark Europe Day.

In a statement, the Office of the Presidency said that the initiative “is a minimal sign of solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for freedom, independence, the rule of law and the right to self-determination, the fundamental values of our culture.”

Europe Day is a day celebrating “peace and unity in Europe,” celebrated on May 5 by the Council of Europe and on May 9 by the European Union.

The first recognition of Europe Day was by the Council of Europe, in 1964.

