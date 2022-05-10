NEWS

Greek Embassy in Kyiv reopens with essential staff

The Greek Embassy in Kyiv, whose staff was evacuated from the city for security reasons shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reopened on Tuesday, Greece’s Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement.

The embassy will be operating with essential staff only, the ministry said, with the consulate general in Odessa operating normally, “to provide all possible assistance to Greek citizens, as well as to expatriates in Ukraine.”

Manolis Androulakis, formerly the consul in Mariupol, has been appointed to head the embassy in the Ukrainian capital as charge d’affaires. 

The Greek Embassy was closed on February 25, one day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

