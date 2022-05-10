NEWS

Notaries to strike over mandatory electronic submission of property documents

Notaries in Athens, Piraeus and some islands voted on Tuesday to abstain from work for 20 days from the end of this month in protest at the decision National Cadastre to make the electronic submission of property deeds and contracts mandatory.

The work stoppage will run from May 30, when electronic submission becomes mandatory, until 20 June.

Meeting in general assembly, notaries raised questions about the security of electronic submission and argued that citizens should be allowed to physically submit property documents if they so wish.

Notaries in other areas of the country are expected to join the work stoppage.

