Robotics plan nearly ready for takeoff

Striving to be on a par with other countries in the field, the Athena Research Center is seeking to develop a very ambitious program that foresees the introduction of robotics into different realms of society.

The program, under the auspices of the Development Ministry, and specifically Deputy Minister of Research and Innovation Christos Dimas, envisions robotics which can contribute to a number of tasks and provide facilities in the medical, professional and social fields.

The tender to find a building that will house the research center, which will be more than 12,000 square meters, is now beginning and is expected to be completed soon as the funds have already been secured from the Recovery and Resilience Facility and will come to almost 15 million euros.

The total investment will reach 50 million euros, as 18,934,486 million euros has already been committed for the Archimedes program, which was presented last December with the objective to develop artificial intelligence, data science and algorithms. In terms of funding exclusively for robotics, the amount will reach 3.6 million euros.

At the moment, robotic services are already provided by private companies, which, if needed, the state uses at exorbitant prices.

The aim is for the Greek state itself to be able to produce such services for its own benefit and, if possible, to export them to foreign shores.

Robotics is an emerging industry worldwide and can offer valuable service in many fields.

For example, it can allow for a medical operation to be performed from Athens in a remote part of the country.

What’s more, it would serve industrial production, saving money and time for large enterprises, while at the same time creating jobs for young skilled people.