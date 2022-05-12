NEWS

Communist party unfurls banners on Acropolis over Ukraine war

Communist party unfurls banners on Acropolis over Ukraine war

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) unfurled two banners over one of the fortification walls on Athens’ Acropolis on Thursday to protest the West’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Written in Greek and in English, the banners read: “No to war. No to involvement. No to the bases of death.”

The move to use the ancient Greek citadel and world-famous heritage site to send its message is believed to have been deliberately planned to coincide with the ratification in Parliament, later on Thursday, of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between Greece and the United States.

