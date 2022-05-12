NEWS

Prosecutor asks court to uphold life sentences over 2018 Rhodes rape and murder

[InTime News]

The prosecutor in the appeal trial against a first-instance court’s verdict on the 2018 rape and murder of 21-year-old Eleni Topaloudi on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes, called to judges to uphold the decision, which sentenced two men to life in prison, with an additional 15 years.

The judicial official argued that the defendants, aged 22 and 24 today, acted deliberately and in unison when they raped the 21-year-old university student when she refused their advances and then attacked her with lethal intent when she threatened to report them for the sexual assault.

Outlining the key points of the case and dismissing the defendants’ efforts to blame each other for the crime, the prosecutor said that it took two people to do what was done to Topaloudi after she was struck on the head and lay bleeding in the bathtub of the home of one of the defendants.

It took two people to load her into the car while she was in a near-lifeless state and two to take her out again and throw her off the edge of a cliff into the sea, in a bid to make sure she died and her body was washed away.

