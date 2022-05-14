Greek, Chinese universities launching joint program

In a reflection of the government’s drive for a more outward-looking educational architecture, a Greek and a Chinese university are launching a joint study program.

Greece’s University of Patra in the Peloponnese and China’s Southwest University in Chongqing appear to have cleared all bureaucratic obstacles, including the certification of the Chinese institution by DOATAP, the Greek agency responsible for the recognition of degrees from foreign institutions.

The two-year course, “Greek and Chinese Civilizations: A Comparative Approach,” will be available in English to students in October. The program will accept up to 50 students, who will spend one year in China and one in Greece. The fee will be 2,000 euros per year.

Kathimerini understands that candidates in Greece, China, Europe and the United States have already expressed interest in the course.