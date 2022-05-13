Death of Corfu-based writer Maria Strani-Potts

The death has been announced of Corfu-based writer Maria Strani-Potts, whose book included The Cat of Portovecchio: Corfu Tales and When The Sun Goes Down: Island Stories.

The 76-year-old author is reported to have died while swimming at a local beach.

Strani-Potts divided her time between Britain, Corfu and the mainland. She was married to fellow author Jim Potts, a British Council member based in both Athens and Thessaloniki.

The late author was born in Corfu in 1946. She graduated from the School of Slavic and Eastern European Studies at the University of London. From 1969 she travelled extensively with her husband, who worked for the British Council in Ethiopia, Kenya, England, Greece, Czechoslovakia, Sweden and Australia, where she spent seven years in Sydney.

Their daughter Nina-Maria Potts is a journalist based in Washington DC.