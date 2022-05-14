Medical schools to launch English-language programs

As part of the effort to attract foreign students, hence providing higher education institutes with a more extroverted outlook, a growing number of Greek medical schools are introducing or planning to introduce English-language undergraduate programs.

More specifically, the medical schools of the universities of Patras, Thessaly and Crete are planning to establish an English-language medicine program.

To further this aim, Education Minister Niki Kerameus is joining the entourage of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ trip to the US next week, where she will meet with representatives of American universities to discuss new partnerships with Greek institutions and the expansion of existing ones.

Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University has already launched such programs, while that of the University of Athens will start next October, in the 2022-23 academic year.