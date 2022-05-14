NEWS

Medical schools to launch English-language programs

Medical schools to launch English-language programs

As part of the effort to attract foreign students, hence providing higher education institutes with a more extroverted outlook, a growing number of Greek medical schools are introducing or planning to introduce English-language undergraduate programs.

More specifically, the medical schools of the universities of Patras, Thessaly and Crete are planning to establish an English-language medicine program. 

To further this aim, Education Minister Niki Kerameus is joining the entourage of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ trip to the US next week, where she will meet with representatives of American universities to discuss new partnerships with Greek institutions and the expansion of existing ones.

Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University has already launched such programs, while that of the University of Athens will start next October, in the 2022-23 academic year.

Education
READ MORE
Greek, Chinese universities launching joint program
NEWS

Greek, Chinese universities launching joint program

Protest over campus police
NEWS

Protest over campus police

University guard training to be completed next week
NEWS

University guard training to be completed next week

Police locate 11 Molotov cocktails near Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Police locate 11 Molotov cocktails near Thessaloniki university

Council of State rules in favor of campus police
NEWS

Council of State rules in favor of campus police

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University
NEWS

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University