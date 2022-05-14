NEWS

Protest over campus police

Holding banners saying that “university police will not enter our schools,” student associations brought parts of downtown Athens to a standstill on Friday afternoon with a protest march.

On Wednesday, the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, ruled that legislation which provides for the creation of a new police corps, permanently stationed on university campuses, does not violate academic freedom or the self-governing legal status of the institutions.

The government deems the force necessary to tackle rampant lawlessness at universities. However, opponents of the move argue it threatens academic freedom established after the end of military rule in the 1970s.

