Helicopter pilot given life sentence over murder of UK wife

The court imposed a life sentence on Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, for the murder of Caroline Crouch in May 2021. The court also did not recognize any mitigating factors offered by the defense, including that of good behavior since his arrest.

“There is no sentence more just than a life term for the murder of Caroline,” said the prosecutor.

Anagnostopoulos was also given a 10-year sentence and a fine of 10,000 euros for strangling the couple’s dog in an effort to persuade officers that the two had been attacked by a group of burglars. He was also given an additional 4-year-sentence for attempting to mislead investigators by tampering with the crime scene.